(Bloomberg) -- A long-shelved security law that once galvanized Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement is making a comeback. Chief Executive John Lee has formally proposed new legislation to protect the Chinese state, restarting a process that in 2003 prompted the largest demonstrations the former British colony had seen since it returned to Chinese rule. Those protests became an annual tradition drawing tens of thousands of democracy advocates and helping opposition parties raise funds. That stopped only after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, silencing dissent and wiping out many activist groups, including the one coordinating the annual march.

1. What is the new security law?

The new local legislation is known as Article 23, which refers to the section of Hong Kong’s mini constitution that requires the city to make its own law to protect national security. The city’s leader in January announced a proposal to fulfill that obligation with a new law called the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. It seeks to create new offenses such as insurrection and external interference, and update colonial-era laws concerning state security.

It also looks to expand the definition of key ideas such as state secrets. Current laws protecting such information mostly concern defense and intelligence matters, and don’t prohibit government workers from revealing confidential documents to endanger national security — something the new law would change. Hong Kong is expanding the term to include information relating to the economic and social development of the city, as well as major policy decisions and scientific technology, mirroring mainland China’s language on state secrets. People and companies handling sensitive documents should pay attention.

2. Why draft this law now?

Lee, Hong Kong’s leader, cited increasingly complex geopolitics and rising threats of foreign spying in justifying the legislation. A footnote in the proposal cited the CIA’s establishment of a China Mission Center to focus on the Asian giant, and remarks by the chief of the UK’s MI6 on recruiting more agents to spy on China. The document also alleges “barbaric and gross interference” from foreign governments and gives examples of overseas politicians threatening to impose sanctions on city officials. At a press conference, Lee said the city can’t afford to delay: “For 26 years we have been waiting,” he said, referring to the number years since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule. The conditions are also ripe. The China-imposed security law has wiped out dissent, meaning Lee will face little opposition.

3. What about the existing national security law?

Beijing imposed the national security law in Hong Kong in June 2020 in response to anti-government unrest the previous year. That law will continue to exist and is expected to work in tandem with the proposed new local legislation. The planned law, for example, won’t deal with secession and subversion, offenses already covered by the NSL. An official leaflet about the proposal said the new law should complement and converge with the one imposed by Beijing.

4. What are the new offenses?

The government has proposed several new crimes, including:

Treason: The existing treason law punishes anyone who harms or levies war against “Her Majesty” — language that’s clearly out-dated. The new offense will include the use or threat of force with the intention to endanger national sovereignty or territorial integrity. This should also apply to residents who commit acts of treason outside the city.

Insurrection: The government says Hong Kong needs an “insurrection” offense to address events such as the citywide protests of 2019, which it claims existing riot laws are in inadequate to handle. The new offense will escalate civil disturbance to a national security crime.

Sabotage: Vandalism of public infrastructure and damage to transport facilities with intent to endanger national security would be a crime under the proposed law. Digital acts, such as hacking the city’s financial systems, are to be considered more severe crimes. The proposal says existing laws on abusive use of computers don’t reflect the seriousness of such acts. The government is looking to address future security risks from artificial intelligence.

External interference: Collaborating with external forces to influence policy making, lawmaking and elections will become a crime. The proposal says Hong Kong has been used as a “a bridgehead for anti-China activities” and emphasizes the risks of foreign forces harming national security through local non-governmental groups. The government considered setting up a system to require foreign agents to register, as the US does, but decided instead to create a new offense to deal with the issue.

5. What don’t we know?

The document doesn’t spell out proposed penalties for most offenses, but does reference foreign countries’ sentencing practices. It notes that sabotage, for example, carries a maximum penalty of life in prison in the UK. It also recommends raising the penalty for seditious acts from a maximum of two years, without elaborating.

The paper also doesn’t detail the judicial process for people accused under the new law. But it notes that the provisions in the NSL apply to all offenses endangering national security under other Hong Kong laws. This suggests people accused of a crime in the new law will be tried by designated NSL judges and subject to similar procedures.

6. What’s the time frame?

The consultation process will last until the end of February. After that the government is expected to submit a draft law to the city’s Legislative Council, which can vote it into law. Lee previously said he wanted the legislative process to be completed in 2024.

