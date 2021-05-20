(Bloomberg) --

The pandemic has upended the way the world shops, worships and especially how often we wash our hands. With the virus waning in many parts of the globe (while still raging in some places, like India and Brazil), economists and policymakers are debating whether our societal quarantine workarounds will persist—or be jettisoned by summer’s end.

On this week’s podcast, host Stephanie Flanders takes a rare break from moderating and hands the microphone to Sebastian Mallaby of the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations for a discussion of the pandemic’s economic effects. William Dudley, former president of the New York Federal Reserve, explains why inflationary fears that have gripped the U.S. are likely just a short-term reaction to surging consumer demand.

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, suggests the Euro is emerging as a winner in the “relative ugliness contest” among world currencies. And, Flanders argues that, while countries including the U.K. have a new focus on “living local,” it’s no real threat to globalization.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.