(Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi this week used his annual news briefing to claim the U.S. aims to form Asia’s answer to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and that America’s behavior was “doomed to fail.”

To discuss those claims, along with the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, we spoke with Nydia Ngiow, managing director of BowerGroupAsia Singapore, and Rory Medcalf, head of the Australian National University’s National Security College.

Ngiow previously served in Singapore’s embassy in Washington and managed the China Program at the American National Standards Institute. Medcalf is the author of “Indo-Pacific Empire: China, America and the Contest for the World’s Pivotal Region,” and has extensive experience in government and research groups.

The following is a lightly edited transcript of our discussion.

Bloomberg: Let’s kick off the questions. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has big ramifications not just for Europe, but for the world. In remarks earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. aimed to “establish an Indo-Pacific version of NATO,” echoing one of Vladimir Putin’s justifications for the war. While China has used this phrase before, why is Beijing highlighting that phrase now? And what does it mean for the region?

Ngiow: The Chinese tend to see politics very differently from the U.S. in that there is only black and white, no grey. The U.S.’s actions of late have only buttressed this mentality and led China to be increasingly defensive. China’s memory of its “century of humiliation” at the hands of imperialist Western powers and Japan still looms large within the CCP. Perceived efforts to influence Chinese domestic politics or the country’s overseas engagement are viewed in part through this lens.

In addition, China sees itself surrounded by hostile forces (save for Russia and the DPRK), so they view this as a literal existential threat whereas the U.S. is protected by the Pacific and the Atlantic. North Korea is China’s only ally, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has strained its relationship with China. Its strong relationships within the region with Pakistan, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos also lack the depth compared to the U.S. and its allies. The Belt and Road initiative has also not been as successful as China would like.

Medcalf: China’s accusations that America has some sort of ‘containment’ plot in Asia are hardly new. I recall in 2007 hearing lots of paranoia from Chinese academics about an earlier version of the Quad, for example. The reality is that is quite natural for other nations in the Indo-Pacific to want to balance against a Chinese power, just as it is not surprising that China will try to discourage us -- quite coercively if need be -- from seeking safety in numbers.

So why now? There’s no question that the U.S.-led system of strategic balancing in the Indo-Pacific is hardening up, precisely as a result of China’s military modernisation and coercion. Think Japan, Australia, India and America -- our various trilateral and the Quad too. But this builds on some longstanding alliances, especially U.S. bilaterals with Canberra and Tokyo. What we will not see is a collective NATO-style alliance in Asia, because the interest and capabilities of the various small and medium powers in this region are quite different -- and the region is so vast.

Another reason for China’s concern is that the Aukus arrangement confirms that Australia is becoming a serious strategic power and has decisively sided with the U.S. Meanwhile Beijing’s ability to coerce other countries -- and Taiwan -- only works if they can be isolated. Instead Australia is sending a signal that solidarity works, and is infectious.

Bloomberg: Let’s step back for a second. What are America’s security ambitions in the region? Does it want an Asian/Pacific/Indo-Pacific NATO? Do countries in the region even want it?

Ngiow: In taking a step back, we need to remember that this is China’s perception of the U.S. in the region. The Indo-Pacific strategy serves as a useful guide in terms of outlining their intent vis-a-vis the region, where it highlights how the U.S.’ interest is also because of the region’s importance to the global economy. If we look at the Indo-Pacific strategy, its objectives look towards advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, building connections within and beyond the region, driving regional prosperity and bolstering Indo-Pacific security. These are objectives that can be achieved if the U.S. were to re-join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

I don’t think that there’s any expectation within the USG of forming a Pacific NATO, and the differing economic and security outlooks of the various U.S. allies and partners in the region and these allies and partners’ complicated relationships with one another. Countries in the region do want to see more U.S. presence in the region, which has been missing since the Obama administration’s pivot to Asia, but countries do not necessarily want to choose between one or the other.

Given the focus on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, I believe that this would be the USG’s priority. The U.S. already announced the hosting of the U.S.-ASEAN summit in Washington DC and the IPEF is likely to be unveiled during or soon after the meetings.

Medcalf: I believe there is a healthy debate within the U.S. system now about its strategic goals in the Indo-Pacific. Does it want to prevent Chinese hegemony? Yes. Does it want to thwart Chinese efforts to eclipse the U.S. globally, including as a tech power? Absolutely. Does this require U.S. ‘primacy’ in Asia. Not necessarily. It does require U.S. leadership of coalitions and greater investment of U.S. security, diplomatic and economic effort. The goal could be ‘pre-eminence’ -- outweighing China on some issues, where it matters, but not dominating on every issue all of the time.

In the end, I take seriously the Biden vision of ‘competitive coexistence’. I guess I would, as it was a recommendation in my book ‘Indo-Pacific Empire’!

And to achieve competitive coexistence with China, the U.S. needs allies and they need to do more of the heavy lifting. But a more embryonic security arrangement like the Quad will not endure if it is expected to act like a formal alliance -- with mutual defense obligations -- from Day One.

Bloomberg: Okay, so China has backed Putin’s “legitimate security concerns” around NATO’s expansion even as it has expressed concern about civilian deaths in the war. That raises the question of whether China would similarly take military action to counter what it calls the “U.S.-led system of hegemony,” and Taiwan looks like the number one target. How worried should the world be about military conflict in Asia?

Ngiow: While there are simmering tensions, I don’t think Taiwan, the U.S. and China want to be drawn into a kinetic conflict.

Medcalf: One grim lesson from Ukraine is that major war remains a real possibility in the 21st century. The Indo-Pacific has real flash points, not just Taiwan but also the East China Sea, South China Sea, Korean Peninsula and China-India border.

China under Xi has been preparing for military aggression against Taiwan -- not in my view as a definite plan to execute, but an increasingly threatening option. However I suspect that the Ukraine trauma will actually delay the day when China initiates major war. Why?

Because the cost and impacts of war are so uncontrollable and cascading. And Ukraine has done well to inspire democratic solidarity through its resistance. Xi may be wondering what some of friend -- or liability -- is Putin, really...

On Korea, the conservative victory in Seoul is good for the U.S. alliance system -- not just with regard to DPRK but also in balancing China. Important to see how the U.S., Japan and Australia now reach out. South Korea has extensive maritime interests across the Indo-Pacific and could do more to contribute to regional coalitions.

Bloomberg: Nydia, you spoke about the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and the possibility that the U.S. may reenter the CPTPP. Yet we haven’t seen many details of the framework, and there’s no sign the White House wants to embrace the CPTPP. To both of you: What does the U.S. need to do on the economic side of its Indo-Pacific strategy to buttress its moves to strengthen security relationships?

Ngiow: At this stage, the domestic situation within the U.S. has become so toxic towards trade that it seems to be impossible to get bipartisan support for trade deals, compared to 10 years ago when the Obama administration passed 3 FTAs within a year.

The CPTPP would need to be significantly revised for the U.S. to consider re-joining, but it seems that the ship has sailed for the U.S. to push for what is of priority to them, i.e., the U.S. would have to be a price taker in the CPTPP conversations and I don’t think it wants that.

The IPEF is thus another path forward that is meant to be an alternative to the 15-member RCEP that China is a part of. There’s been a lot of discussion about how the attraction of the IPEF lies in its high standards but the U.S. needs to find the balance between high standards and what is feasible for countries in the region to participate in.

Bloomberg: Rory, you mentioned Xi might have some reservations about Putin. China has boosted ties with Russia considerably over the past few years, culminating in Xi and Putin’s declaration of a “no limits” friendship last month. What are the implications of this relationship for the strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific? And given the war in Ukraine, to what extent will China want to hedge its bets on Putin in particular?

Medcalf: Yes I honestly wonder what Xi now thinks he has signed up to. There’s a credible view that Putin forewarned Xi of his plans, but neither would have anticipated how horrifically awry they have gone. This will leave a gravely weakened Russia as the chronically junior partner in their arc of autocracy.

The Ukraine war has bad economic fallout for China -- energy prices, food prices etc -- and is globally destabilizing at a time when Xi needs to project control. It has turned Europe so sharply against Russia that in the long run this may actually enable the U.S. to pay more attention to China...

But it will be hard to China to pivot too much away from Russia. Currently the messaging to the Chinese public on the war is basically a diet of pro-Putin propaganda.

Ngiow: I think the extent of Putin’s actions in the Russian invasion of Ukraine was something that Xi did not foresee despite Putin’s visits and the economic agreements made prior to the invasion.

Xi is probably taking into consideration the international response and calculating whether this is something he wants to continue, depending on the outcome.

Bloomberg: India’s response to the war in Ukraine has also been interesting, abstaining from a vote on a UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion. To what extent does this call into question India’s reliability as a partner in the Quad, for instance?

Medcalf: On India -- like a lot of India watchers I am disappointed but not surprised. I suspect India will find its position on Ukraine as being on the wrong side of history. Yes it is understandable that India would want to ensure its continued access to Russian weapons to help it resist China. But how reliable will Russia be for India, really?

Ngiow: While India has a strong security relationship with Russia, which undoubtedly played a role in its neutral position, it is also wary about whether Russia’s actions will stoke China’s expansionist ambitions. Although abstaining from the UN resolutions, they have strongly recommended that Russia return to a path of diplomatic negotiations.

The Quad also agreed in its March 3 virtual meeting that the situation should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific and that the territorial integrity of nations be respected.

Medcalf: More on India: think about it. Post-Ukraine, we will see a weaker Russia more dependent on China. Is that really the country India wants to rely on when it confronts China?

However, I don’t think this fatally undermines the Quad. The more sensible Quad advocates and watchers have always privately recognised that it is at least as much about interests as values.

Making a general comment about U.S. economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific: This remains the weak link in a policy sense. The Biden Administration needs a much more credible vision to explain and encourage U.S. economic engagement -- not just free trade but investment and infrastructure and tech -- in terms of managing Chinese power in a multipolar region.

I’m not sure China is yet worried about a militarily capable and mobilised Europe - but yes it should think more creatively about that. Not only because a Germany with 2% of GDP on defense can replace some of the U.S. presence but because of the signal it sends to others like Japan, Australia, Korea, India. Defense spending and war fighting capability will increase in many places.

Bloomberg: Regarding the U.S.’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Countries like Singapore are already subtly warning against using it to isolate China, and instead focus solely on what matters most to Asia, trade. How can the U.S. achieve the objectives of countering China with the framework and also succeed in getting a broad coalition of Asian countries to join?

Ngiow: The administration unfortunately has its hands tied on the IPEF and will not be able to offer market access, which is what countries in the region are looking for.

It may be that a digital economy agreement could be the way forward for the U.S. to continue to set the pace when it comes to trade. Singapore is eager to have a DEA with the U.S. and Asean is also looking to start negotiating a DEA in the coming years. If the U.S. can provide support to Asean, that could be a possible way to get more countries in the region onboard.

Bloomberg: Rory, you mentioned earlier that the conservative victory in South Korea was good for the alliance. With Moon out of office, how much do both of you expect tensions to rise with North Korea? What role will Kim Jong Un play in this world of heightened geopolitical tensions?

Medcalf: Kim Jong Un was already feeling relevance deprivation, what with the U.S. taking a more measured response under Biden (i.e. responding less to his tantrums) and Putin now rivaling his regime for demonstrations of sheer madness. Actually, Putin is now making Kim look rational.

Of course, it is risky to predict how Kim will respond. We can always anticipate early tests of resolve. The bigger question for me is how China will now act -- in calibrating its relations with both North and South.

Bloomberg: Aukus generated complaints from China, which claimed the U.S. was violating its own statements on nuclear proliferation. Even so, we’ve seen China increasing its missile capabilities, including in the hypersonic space. What are the risks of an arms race focused on missiles, and the prospects for China-Russia-U.S. disarmament talks?

Medcalf: Sad to say, the 2020s will clearly now be a time of significant armament competition among nations. I won’t call this a fully fledged arms race, unless we see dramatic increases in proportions of GDP spent on weapons, a focus on offensive armaments and lack of sensitivity to the escalation risks.

Instead, I think we will see increased military spending, yes, and a greater focus on war fighting capabilities -- but with a certain discipline. Nations will try to be efficient in how they grow their defence budgets, literally with a focus on bang for buck. And much will be about quality -- especially power projection, long range strike and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) -- rather than firepower per se. But it will be a bad time for arms control. Absolutely.

Finally, I would be very cautious about defining AUKUS as part of an arms race dynamic. AUKUS is mostly about helping Australia acquire a capability -- nuclear propulsion -- that some other countries like China already possess. And U.S. allies like Japan are quietly fine with that.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.