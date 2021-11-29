Why Job Openings Are Surging, Even With So Many People Out of Work

Normally, economists expect a somewhat stable relationship between job openings and the unemployment rate. More job openings = more people employed. Lately, however, the shape of this relationship has changed. Job openings are absolutely soaring. And yet total employment in the economy is well below pre-pandemic levels. On this episode, we speak with Thomas Lubik, a senior advisor in the Research Department at the Richmond Fed, who has been researching and writing about this unusual state of the labor market.

