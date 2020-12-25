(Bloomberg) --

Anastasia Amoroso, head of thematic strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, joins the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss emerging investing themes, including deploying leverage in credit-market investments. She also discusses the outlook for green energy, and other top themes her team is advising.

Some highlights of the conversation:“The reason why we're having this discussion today is because this has actually been a phenomenal year for fixed income, and yields have plummeted, which is not all that phenomenal. But it has led to phenomenal returns for investors. But with yields now really at these very, very low levels across the curves and across the credit spectrum, investors are looking for opportunities for yield. And one of the ways to boost yield is of course to deploy a little bit of leverage ... The reason why we think this is an opportune environment to do that is because, from an economic standpoint, I think we're going to be in a more stable place in 2021. So we shouldn't have to worry about credit events.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.