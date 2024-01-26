(Bloomberg) -- Measles cases are surging in Britain and parts of continental Europe, with poor vaccination coverage leaving children at risk of the deadly infection. The UK Health Security Agency has declared a national incident and warned that a cluster of cases is likely to spread across other towns and cities if urgent action isn’t taken. Cases are being reported in countries that have previously achieved measles elimination, threatening global efforts to eliminate the disease.

What is measles and how dangerous is it?

Measles is a highly contagious infection that spreads very easily when a person who has the disease breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause serious complications and even death. It is most common in children, with symptoms including a runny nose, a cough, red and watery eyes and small white spots inside the cheeks. A rash usually appears after a few days of having the cold-like symptoms.

Is measles really on the rise?

In the West Midlands in the UK, there have been 216 confirmed cases and 103 probable ones since October. By comparison, in the whole of 2021, England saw just two cases, with 79 confirmed the year before and 808 confirmed cases in 2019. Modeling done by the UK Health Security Agency in 2023 also suggested that if vaccination rates don’t improve, London could see tens of thousands of cases. But it’s not just the UK. The rest of Europe is also seeing alarming increases. The World Health Organization told Bloomberg that there were 42,200 measles cases in Europe in 2023, up from only 841 the year prior.

Why are cases rising?

Poor vaccination coverage has led to the surge, with the Covid-19 pandemic compounding the situation. Vaccine hesitancy is another factor, with health officials for years battling unfounded claims that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) causes autism. This has led to a cohort of people who are unvaccinated and at risk. They are dubbed the Wakefield cohort after Andrew Wakefield, who first promoted the claims in the 1990s. In order to prevent the transmission of the virus, vaccination coverage needs to be at least 95% — so almost all children need to have two doses of the vaccine. In the UK in 2022-23, coverage for the second dose was just over 84% for children aged five. That’s the lowest level since 2010-11.

What’s being done about it?

Governments are trying to implement urgent catch-up vaccination campaigns. In the UK, the National Health Service has sent millions of parents with unvaccinated children texts, emails and letters, urging them to take their child to their doctor for a vaccine. The World Health Organization is also calling for countries to come up with strategies that are suitable for their local communities in order to promote vaccination.

What should you do if you think you have measles?

If you have had both doses of the vaccine, it’s highly unlikely that you have measles. If your child is unvaccinated and you think they have measles, you should ask for an urgent appointment with your doctor. There is no specific treatment for the infection, but your doctor may advise rest, drinking lots of fluids and taking medicine to reduce a high temperature.

