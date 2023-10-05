(Bloomberg) -- Three Mexican companies that together operate most of the country’s airports roiled markets this week when they announced the government “unilaterally and without prior communication” changed the structure of the fees they’re allowed to charge. As a result, their shares dropped as much as 44%. Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the government has from time to time spooked investors by imposing conditions on companies, raising fears that the rule of law is under threat.

1. How do airport operators make money?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB, known as Asur, GAP and OMA, earn a large part of their revenue from charging fees for different things. Passengers pay an airport use fee as part of their airfare, known as the TUA. They also earn revenue from businesses who set up shop at the airports and they charge airlines fees for using the runways and storing their planes.

2. What do we know about the changes?

We know that roughly every five years, the companies and the government usually sit down and negotiate a cap to the basket of fees they’re allowed to charge. The cap is updated every six months to reflect inflation. But the operators all said the latest changes were unilaterally made by the government and they were notified after the fact.

3. What does AMLO have to do with all this?

His government has yet to officially announce the changes. In August, Lopez Obrador railed against the high profits of airport groups but said he wouldn’t touch concessions, or the contracts that these companies have had for decades with the government. “Fifty percent per year!,” he said, adding the government must serve the people, not be a “committee serving a minority.”

4. Are the operators’ profits really 50%?

They are by one measure. Asur’s Ebitda margin last year, before interest, taxes and depreciation, was 66%, OMA’s was 61% and GAP’s was 59%. One of the fees they charge — the TUA — contributes to sometimes expensive airfares in the country. The Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association, or ALTA, said Mexico’s TUAs rank among the highest in the region.

5. How did the market react to the news of the changes?

Shares in OMA led stocks lower, tumbling as much as 44% before recovering some losses to close down 26% on Thursday, a record drop. GAP dropped more than 22%, also the most ever since its 2006 listing. Asur lost nearly 17%. The benchmark index closed down 2.5%, at its lowest since January, while the peso fell 1.7%, the worst performance among emerging market currencies.

6. Why did this shock the entire market?

It brought back memories from other brash moves that AMLO has carried out during his administration. Just a few days after taking office, he canceled a partly built $13 billion airport in Mexico City. Earlier this year, he seized part of a railway belonging to billionaire German Larrea’s company. The moves have been seen as key to further his infrastructure agenda. The canceled airport was replaced with a cheaper version built by the military, while the seized railway is now being used to build another pet project of his, the Interoceanic Corridor. These decisions have made investors question whether the government is respecting contracts.

7. Isn’t this AMLO’s last year in office?

Yes, he is leaving office at the end of September 2024, despite his high approval ratings, because Mexican presidents can only serve a single term. Some are interpreting the airport move as a signal that he won’t be a lame duck the coming year. He’s instead pressing ahead with his big plan to deliver key infrastructure projects and cement a legacy that puts the government at the center of the Mexican business world.

