Traffic stops are the most common way people come into contact with the police. After the January death of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten following a police stop in Memphis, some cities are trying to limit how often these stops occur. Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and the state of Virginia have taken measures to curb stops for minor violations, which disproportionately affect people of color and sometimes turn violent.

Bloomberg reporters Sarah Holder and Fola Akinnibi join this episode to talk about why traffic stops have become such a widespread problem, and how police departments are responding to limits to their authority. Philadelphia councilman Isaiah Thomas explains how his legislation aims to increase public safety.

