Why Some Investors Refuse to Give Up on Metaverse Land

(Bloomberg) -- For a while, there was a real buzz around owning land in the metaverse. As one theory went, Millennials and Gen Z’ers who’d given up on being able to afford a physical property would splurge on a virtual one instead. Well, it’s not quite turning out that way.

Despite the hype - and investments by everyone from Snoop Dogg to the Bajan government - owning property in the metaverse so far hasn’t turned out to be a winning investment. Bloomberg reporter Carly Wanna joins the show to discuss why some are still betting on virtual property despite falling prices and declining user activity.

