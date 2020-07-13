(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Odd Lots (Spotify) Subscribe to Odd Lots (Apple Podcasts)

In response to the economic crisis, governments around the world have engaged in stimulative policies that might be characterized as “Keynesian” in nature. But what did Keynes really believe, and how did he form his own ideas? On this episode, we speak with Zach Carter, an editor at Huffington Post, and the author of the new book "The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy and the Life of John Maynard Keynes". We discussed Keynes the individual as well as his ideas and their importance today.

