(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Merryn Talks Money on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Merryn Talks Money on SpotifyWill global profit margins ever revert to mean? What happens if they don’t? Can governments step in to reset wealth inequality if the financial world doesn’t rebalance itself? And given that governments mostly fail when they try this kind of thing, should they even try?These are some of the topics discussed by Merryn Somerset Webb and her panel of guests featured across two days at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, excerpts of which are featured in the latest episode of Merryn Talks Money. Both conversations had a similar theme: the return of big government, what it means and who pays for it.

In conversation, panelists assert that the years since the financial crisis have seen the state step in to socialize almost all risk—with the result being that populations expect them to continue. Add in demographic crisis and tight net-zero obligations and it’s hard to see how countries have the political ability to do anything but extend their reach, Webb says.

That means taxes have to rise. What does that mean for private enterprise and markets? The same as it always does: That they will find a way to thrive despite the increasingly heavy hand of the state.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.