(Bloomberg) -- Would you buy clothes that don’t exist? And how much would you be willing to pay for them?

Tens of millions of dollars are already being made selling such virtual goods, blurring our tactile and virtual existences as well as the definition of what’s real and what’s not. It’s a threshold moment for the much-discussed “metaverse,” and something that’s already changing the $2.5 trillion fashion industry.

In this episode of Bloomberg’s The Business of Fashion, Imran Amed steps into the virtual realm with the pioneering entrepreneurs behind Ledger, The Dematerialised and RFTKT Studios to discover why the metaverse is being seen as the next fashion goldmine.

