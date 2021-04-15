(Bloomberg) --

More than 50 years ago, the public and private sectors united to bring men to the moon and back. As the world starts to look at how it can recover from Covid-19, what lessons can be gleaned from the original moonshot for the challenges facing governments and industry today?

In this week’s episode, host Stephanie Flanders talks with Mariana Mazzucato, author and professor in Economics of Innovation and Public Value at University College London. Find out how similar partnerships could help solve intractable problems like pandemics and global warming, why doing what sounds obvious simply isn’t happening, and what she says U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration needs to know.

