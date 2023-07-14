Why the Pay Gap Is Still so Large for the Women’s World Cup: Big Take Podcast

The world is gearing up for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which starts next week. Ticket sales are on track to smash records and viewership has grown significantly since its 1991 inception. When it comes to equity between the men’s and women’s tournaments, there’s still a long way to go. Bloomberg’s Jennah Haque joins this episode to talk about why the Women’s World Cup still lags behind the men’s tournament in pay, prize money and media rights, and what’s being done to close the gap.

World Cup Turns Up the Pressure for TV to Embrace Women's Soccer

