Why the Stakes Keep Rising In the Battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has been fighting to keep control of the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut for months as Russian troops level the area.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to send reinforcements to the hotspot on Monday, signaling that he will continue Bakhmut’s defense even at the risk of tying down many of his most able troops.

1. What is this city?

Bakhmut is part of the heavily industrialized eastern area of Ukraine called Donbas. The city, situated near a large natural salt deposit, had a population of 70,000 before the war. That plunged to fewer than 4,000 as civilians fled the fighting, which has reduced much of the city to rubble.

2. Why does it matter?

Bakhmut, especially in its current ruined state, has limited strategic importance, according to military analysts. But a Russian victory there would be a symbolic triumph, marking the first major urban center to fall to Moscow’s forces since a string of defeats began in the summer. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said taking the city would allow his forces to penetrate further into Ukrainian defenses. Both sides also argue that continuing the fight allows them to tie down opposing forces that might otherwise be used for offensive operations in other parts of the front.

3. How long has the battle for Bakhmut been going on?

Russian forces have been shelling the area since May of last year and troops kicked off the siege of the city in early August. After months of slow progress, Russian forces renewed a push to surround the city early this year, capturing settlements to the north and south. But those advances have slowed in recent weeks as Ukraine continues to fight back. Neither side releases casualty figures, but each says the other is suffering massive losses.

4. What is the role of Russia’s Wagner military contractor?

Fighters from the Wagner private military contractor, a company run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, have been concentrated on the siege. The battle has become a key test of their ability to deliver for the Kremlin, which has given them a significant role in the conflict. Lately, however, Prigozhin has complained that ammunition shortages have hamstrung his forces and blamed sabotage by the Defense Ministry.

5. Will Ukraine give the city up?

After months of vowing to defend the city and with Russian forces slowly gaining ground, Zelenskiy in February signaled that Kyiv may ultimately have to cede it. But shortly afterward, he met top generals and agreed with their recommendation that the defense should continue, ordering reinforcements to be sent. Senior commanders have visited the besieged city repeatedly in recent weeks.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.