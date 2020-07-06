Why the World Is Getting Angrier, and What That Says About the Economy

The world has gotten angrier in recent years, and the coronavirus crisis seems likely to have accelerated the trend. So what does this say about the economy, and what does it mean for policy going forward? On this episode, we speak with Eric Lonergan, a macro hedge fund manager, and the co-author of the new book Angrynomics about his study of the emotion of anger — why it exists, what purpose it serves, and what it can tell us about the future of economic policy.

