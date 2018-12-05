Why Theresa May Wanted to Keep the Brexit Legal Advice a Secret

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May wanted to keep it secret — and her Brexit critics can now see why.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s legal advice on the U.K. prime minister’s Brexit deal lays bare in the starkest terms the dangers her agreement poses to the constitutional integrity of the U.K.

Cox’s legal letter shows how the backstop will split Northern Ireland away from the rest of the U.K. This is a dangerous finding for May because keeping the four nations that make up the U.K. together is a totemic issue for many Conservatives.

And the unity of the U.K. is of fundamental importance to the small party of 10 lawmakers propping up May’s Tory government: Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. If the DUP pull the plug, May’s government ultimately collapses.

In his letter, Cox says:

The backstop means Northern Ireland “remains in the EU’s Customs Union” and will apply “the whole of” the EU’s customs laws, while the rest of the U.K. leaves and forms a separate customs union with the bloc

“Northern Ireland will remain in the EU’s Single Market for Goods” as well

The European Court of Justice and the European Commission will continue to hold sway in Northern Ireland, but not on the British mainland

These differences between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will mean goods crossing the Irish sea from east to west will need customs declarations and regulatory checks

For regulatory purposes, mainland Britain “is essentially treated as a third country” by Northern Ireland for incoming goods

The DUP reacted with immediate horror to the blunt assessment of new barriers between the mainland and Northern Ireland.

“This is totally unacceptable and economically mad,” DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said. Because in his view it will be erecting internal economic and trade barriers within the U.K.

Cox says the backstop will continue to apply “in whole or in part” until new U.K.-EU trade terms are agreed to. For Dodds, this carries the threat of further divergence between Britain and Northern Ireland in the future, with his region potentially remaining locked inside the EU’s restrictive customs union forever while the rest of the U.K. moves further away from the bloc’s rules over time.

