We’ve all heard it a million times: stocks got really expensive in the post-financial crisis bull market, especially when looking at cyclically adjusted valuation metrics that include corporate earnings over the past decade. But what should investors do with that information? Victor Haghani, founder and CIO of Elm Wealth — and one of the founding partners of Long-Term Capital Management — joins this week’s “What Goes Up” to weigh in, discuss recent market volatility and much more.

