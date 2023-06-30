(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office is headed for a legal showdown as it tries to prevent the disclosure of a trove of WhatsApp messages to an inquiry headed by a former judge investigating the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s why Sunak doesn’t want the messages disclosed, and what it means if they are.

1. Why is the inquiry important?

The revelation that former prime minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials attended rule-breaking gatherings during pandemic lockdowns — dubbed “Partygate” by the British media — has been deeply damaging for the ruling Conservative Party. Public resentment has simmered over the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which is blamed for the deaths of more than a quarter of a million people in the UK, and allegations of profiteering by officials from contracts to supply protective equipment. The inquiry is examining the government’s decision making and its preparedness for future crises. Sunak was one of the most senior members of Johnson’s government through the pandemic, and organized an “Eat Out to Help Out” plan which, according to research, worsened the pandemic. He’s now contending with the worst cost of living crisis in decades and the opposition Labour Party has a double-digit lead over his Conservatives in the polls.

2. Why does the government have a problem with the WhatsApp demand?

Sunak’s administration is not against the principle of disclosing messages that relate to the government’s response to the pandemic. The dispute is over wholesale unredacted disclosure of messages exchanged between ministers and civil servants. The request “is extraordinarily broad and goes well beyond material which is relevant to the inquiry,” the government’s cabinet office said in a filing to Administrative Court in London that will rule on the case. “Irrelevant material” may contain sensitive and personal information or “comments of a personal nature” that have nothing to do with the pandemic, it said.

3. Why is it an unusual case?

It’s not every day that a government sues the very body it established. “It is rare for such a public falling out,” said Jonathan Compton, a partner at law firm DMH Stallard. Even if disputes do occur, usually an arrangement would be ironed out between the two sides.

4. What will the court rule on exactly?

The government has asked the court to set out the limits of the inquiry’s powers to seek disclosures in the context of the Covid-19 inquiry and ministerial communications. The court should also dismiss the inquiry’s notice that sought the disclosures, the cabinet office said in the filing. In effect, the court will be urged to rule on who gets to decide what’s relevant to the inquiry.

5. When is a decision likely?

It’s possible that such a high-profile case could be fast-tracked, but even then it could take around three months, according to Compton. The inquiry — led by former court of Appeal Judge Heather Hallett — will continue its work in the meantime with a series of public hearings.

6. What’s at stake for Sunak?

Sunak promised accountability and transparency when he took over in October following a bout of leadership turmoil. The decision to drag the issue to court raises uncomfortable questions about whether he’s got something to hide. Adding to Sunak’s troubles, Boris Johnson bypassed the government and wrote to the inquiry last week agreeing to directly hand over the material and refusing to become a “test case.”

