(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s trade deficit was the widest in more than a decade in January, fueling fears over economic stability as growth slows and the budget shortfall approaches European Union limits. The trade gap has expanded as tax cuts and higher public wages spark a glut of imports. It could turn “from bad to terrible” this year, according to Valentin Tataru, a Bucharest-based economist at ING Groep NV.

