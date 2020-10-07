(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. appeals court upheld an order requiring Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his department to keep the census count going until the end of the month.Wednesday’s ruling maintains a decision by a California federal judge who blocked the Trump administration’s plan to curtail the timeline for the once-a-decade nationwide population count. But the three-judge panel also ruled that the Census Bureau can attempt to make a shortened Dec. 31 deadline it set for itself to make a final report to the president.

