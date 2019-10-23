Wild Hong Kong IPO Turns 188% Gain to Loss in Less Than an Hour

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in a snack maker’s initial public offering in Hong Kong were sitting on losses just minutes after watching the shares almost triple.

Shares in Singapore-based Snack Empire Holdings Ltd. surged as high as 188% on their debut on Wednesday, before sinking into the red 45 minutes later. The retail portion of the HK$130 million ($16.6 million) IPO was almost 14 times subscribed.

The gutchurning moves come after outsized gains by small-cap IPOs in the city this month lured investors. EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Ltd. shares rose as much as 102% on their Oct. 15 debut, while shares of software developer 360 Ludashi Holdings Ltd. more than tripled on Oct. 10. The 14 IPOs this month through Tuesday climbed an average 43% on their first day, according to Bloomberg data.

Speculators are piling into IPOs given the lack of direction in the broader market, according to Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International. The Hang Seng Index has fallen 12% from its April high amid concern about the U.S.-China trade war and months of protests in Hong Kong.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanny Yu in Hong Kong at jyu107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, Kevin Kingsbury, Richard Frost

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.