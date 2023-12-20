(Bloomberg) -- A Dutch senate vote on a climate fund has revealed cracks between Geert Wilders and his potential center-right coalition partner over environmental policies.

The senate late Tuesday voted for setting up a €35 billion ($38.3 billion) climate fund which was adopted by the previous parliament before the Nov. 22 election. The fund will be used to insulate houses, help companies with green transition and support hydrogen and wind projects.

While Wilders’ Freedom Party and the so-called Farmer-Citizen Movement voted against the proposal, members of the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, supported the fund, in a blow to the far-right politician.

The VVD’s position shows climate policies could become a contested topic during the coalition talks.

Read More: Who’s Geert Wilders, the Far-Right Would-Be Dutch PM?: QuickTake

Wilders delivered a shock election victory last month, picking up more seats than any surveys had predicted. He is currently negotiating for a right-wing coalition that would include the VVD, formerly led by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the center-right New Social Contract and the Farmer-Citizen Movement.

Wilders has been vocal in his opposition to climate measures. He wants to stop reducing carbon dioxide emissions and put key climate agreements “through the shredder.”

While the four parties are likely to reach an agreement over a crackdown on migration, topics including aid to Ukraine, cooperation with the European Union and climate policies could complicate Wilders’ prospects of leading the next Dutch government.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.