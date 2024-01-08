(Bloomberg) -- Far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders has pulled the plug on some of his more controversial proposals as he works to persuade parties further to the center into coalition.

Wilders withdrew three bills that he had proposed in an individual capacity in the past, including one that had sought to ban certain Islamic expressions. Proposals for an administrative detention law, curbs on the right to vote, and a ban on multiple nationality for certain candidates for office were also retracted, according to a letter Wilders sent to the parliamentary speaker on Monday.

Wilders’ Freedom Party delivered a shock election victory on Nov. 22 by picking up more seats than any of the polls had predicted. He is currently negotiating for a right-wing coalition that would include the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, the center-right New Social Contract, and the Farmer-Citizen Movement.

The VVD has ruled out taking up positions in Wilders’ cabinet but said it’s willing to lend him parliamentary support. The New Social Contract party’s leader Pieter Omtzigt, whose support is key for Wilders to become the next prime minister, had previously asked for clarification on some of Wilders’ positions that he said were “contrary to the constitution.”

While there’s scope for the four parties to reach agreement on cracking down on migration, topics including aid to Ukraine, cooperation with the European Union and climate policies may complicate matters. Still, as coalition talks continue, the latest polls have only indicated growing support for Wilders’ Freedom Party.

Wilders has previously signaled he is willing to tone down some of his far-right policies to compromise with other parties. “Some say I am the Dutch Trump, others call me Geert Milders. The truth is somewhere in the middle,” he said after his election victory.

