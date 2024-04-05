(Bloomberg) -- Dutch election winner Geert Wilders dropped his pledge for “a binding referendum on Nexit” ahead of June’s European Parliament elections, as he edges closer to forming the Netherlands’ next government.

It’s the latest in a series of compromises the outspoken rightwinger has had to make to entice potential coalition partners since he delivered a surprise victory in November’s general elections.

Instead of leaving the EU altogether, Wilders says he now wants to “put our energy into reforming the European Union from within,” according to his far-right Freedom Party’s election program published Friday.

November’s vote left Wilders with more seats in the parliament than any other party. But he has struggled to form a government in the months since as other parties have hesitated to commit to working with him. In an attempt to overcome the blockage, he’s softened his image by rolling back some of his anti-Islam policies such as plans to ban Islamic schools, the Koran and mosques.

Wilders said in his party program that by transferring powers to Brussels, “other countries decide on matters that are of essential importance to the Netherlands,” and called for an opt-out to EU asylum and migration regulations.

The lawmaker also wants to put the Climate Act and all other climate measures “straight through the shredder.” As one of several climate-skeptic politicians gaining traction with the public ahead of the Europe-wide elections, Wilders’ Freedom Party is leading the latest polls, projected to get a quarter of Dutch votes.

Wilders was forced to abandon his bid to become prime minister in March but still has the standing to be a political kingmaker. Regardless of who he picks as the next prime minister, he’s signaled that the coalition he assembles will leave the country more inward-looking.

“We want to significantly limit our financial contribution to the EU,” he said. “In short: less EU and more Netherlands.”

