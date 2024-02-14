(Bloomberg) -- Dutch election winner Geert Wilders is considering rare forms of government in a bid to overcome coalition deadlock after two months of negotiations brought him nowhere.

“A majority cabinet has my preference but a minority cabinet under preconditions, and other options such as an extra-parliamentary cabinet are also a possibility,” Wilders said during a debate in parliament on Wednesday about his search for a cabinet. “Everything is open for discussion.”

Wilders could possibly form a minority cabinet with less than 76 seats in the lower house. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s first coalition ruled via a minority government that rested on external votes from Wilders and ended up lasting only 18 months.

A form of an extra-parliamentary cabinet was last seen in the Netherlands in the 1970s. It could include cabinet members who are not members of a political party and a less-binding coalition agreement.

Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party delivered a shock election victory on Nov. 22 and won around 25% of the parliamentary seats, making it the biggest party in the lower house. He has been negotiating with the leaders of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, New Social Contract, or NSC, and the Farmer-Citizen Movement to form a right-wing coalition.

Last week, NSC’s leader Pieter Omtzigt walked out of the negotiations, arguing a majority cabinet was no longer a possibility for his party due to concerns about financial diligence and constitutional matters. Omtzigt, whose support is key for Wilders’ coalition plans, said the option remains for a minority cabinet, or preferably an extra-parliamentary cabinet.

Omtzigt has been advocating for this option since before the election. Wilders didn’t refute the possibility.

In a bid to resolve the impasse, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said her party would push for an extra-parliamentary cabinet which she sees as the “most realistic remaining option.”

On Wednesday, Wilders picked Kim Putters, a former Labor Party senator and current head of the Social and Economic Council of the Netherlands, as the new lead negotiator charged to coordinate a new round of coalition talks.

“We aren’t doing badly in the polls,” Wilders said. The latest polls show support for his Freedom Party has only increased. “But I cannot do it alone. We don’t have majority and we need other parties,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.