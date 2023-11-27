(Bloomberg) -- Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders’s efforts to build a coalition government after his election victory hit a new hurdle as his lead negotiator resigned.

Freedom Party Senator Gom van Strien stepped down following media reports that his previous employer, Utrecht University, had filed a complaint against him alleging fraud and bribery. He called the accusations unfounded.

He had been due to start talks later on Monday to see which parties are willing to work together in a government led by Wilders as prime minister.

The latest blow to the far-right leader’s efforts to succeed Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’s longest-serving premier, comes after the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, on Friday ruled out accepting any positions in his cabinet.

If the VVD supports Wilders as a “kind of a tolerating partner” as signaled by its leader, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, then his hopes of forming a working majority in parliament will hinge on the party that came fourth in Wednesday’s election: the newly launched New Social Contract group.

The Left alliance, which finished second, has ruled out cooperation.

Wilders, whose Freedom Party won 37 seats, indicated last week that he would be open to a center-right coalition that includes the VVD, New Social Contract group and the Farmer Citizens’ Movement in order to reach the 76 seats needed for a majority.

