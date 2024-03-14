(Bloomberg) -- Geert Wilders and his coalition rivals have agreed to discuss a form of government where the party leaders remain in parliament but don’t join the cabinet, a day after the far-right lawmaker abandoned his bid to become Dutch prime minister.

The “only possibility for fruitful political cooperation” between the right-wing parties negotiating a coalition is if they discuss a so-called program cabinet, Dutch coalition negotiator Kim Putters said Thursday in a report to Parliament.

Such a setup would be based on an outline agreement with concrete goals. It would be staffed by a mix of ministers both affiliated with political parties and those that come from different fields, Putters said in the report. Putters, the chairman of a Dutch think-tank and a former Labor Party senator, was tapped by Wilders last month to revive coalition talks.

Wilders delivered a shock election victory in November, capturing 37 of parliament’s 150 seats. But on Wednesday, he announced he was being made to give up his bid to become premier.

His coalition partners were prepared to advance talks to form a right-wing cabinet but only one of out of three parties supported his bid for the nation’s top job, Wilders said. He railed against that compromise on Thursday, calling it “unfair, undemocratic and constitutionally incorrect.”

The Netherlands has a fragmented electoral system that makes coalitions inevitable. Parties typically tend to negotiate substantive agreements with various policy intentions. Since a majority or minority government wasn’t agreed on, lead negotiator Putters proposed that the next round of talks be focused on developing this new form of government.

Over the course of a month, Putters held multiple discussions with Wilders’ Freedom Party, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, the center-right New Social Contract Party, or NSC, and the Farmer-Citizen Movement. He said topics including asylum, migration, health care, housing, purchasing power and finances may be discussed in the next phase of talks.

Wilders’ path toward the premiership was shaky from the start. While he worked to forge alliances with right-leaning parties, many hesitated to partner with him due to his anti-Islamic ideologies and controversial remarks.

Coalition negotiations were derailed in February after Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC walked out of talks citing disagreements over financial diligence and constitutional guarantees. With 20 seats under its belt after the November election, Omtzigt was key to Wilders’ chances of clinching a majority, but he instead voiced a preference for an extra-parliamentary cabinet.

Wilders’ remarks suggest a lack of harmony among parties that could hamper the functioning of the next administration and turn into a source of instability.

As parties discuss an extra-parliamentary cabinet, their leaders have agreed to remain in the legislature but stay out of the cabinet. While the prime minister is typically the leader of the largest party, who would take on the role under such a framework is unclear at this point.

“A prime minister is mostly a prominent politician — in this case, it can be someone that’s less known for politics,” Arco Timmermans, a public administration professor at Leiden University said by phone. Timmermans was invited by the lead negotiator to share his thoughts on the workings of rare forms of cabinets on Feb. 19.

“I can’t imagine that with these three or four parties, the prime minister would be a person that has no party affiliation at all,” Timmermans said.

