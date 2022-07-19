(Bloomberg) -- A wildfire broke out in Pentali, a suburb of Athens, and Greek authorities have advised people in the surrounding area to leave.

Some 350 firefighters are trying to control the blaze, an official from the Fire Service said Tuesday. Strong winds are hampering their efforts, and police stopped traffic on a number of roads.

Some homes have already been burned, according to footage shown on local television.

Europe’s current heat wave has also sparked deadly wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France. In London, multiple fires broke out on Tuesday and the city’s fire service declared a major incident. Temperatures at Heathrow airport surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first-time ever.

