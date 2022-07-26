(Bloomberg) -- A California wildfire burning through mountain forests near Yosemite National Park slowed its once-explosive growth, with firefighters gaining 26% containment by Tuesday morning.

The Oak Fire burning west of the park expanded by 846 acres overnight and now has scorched 18,087 acres since it erupted Friday in Mariposa County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. But the sudden growth of its first 48 hours, which saw it quickly become the state’s biggest fire this year, has faded as rising humidity levels and nearly 3,000 firefighters have helped contain the flames. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Still, much of the surrounding area remains evacuated, and 25 homes have been destroyed with another 1,440 buildings threatened, according to Cal Fire. And the forests are parched by years of drought, with many dead trees primed to burn. Thick smoke from the fire has been drifting across the state.

California has experienced a relatively mild fire season despite a dry winter. Fire crews have responded to more than 4,600 blazes that burned a combined 53,160 acres, damaged or destroyed 83 buildings and killed one person, according to Cal Fire. Yosemite has been threatened by two fires, including the 4,875-acre Washburn Fire inside the park. That blaze, which threatened a grove of giant Sequoia trees, is now 87% contained.

