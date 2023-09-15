(Bloomberg) -- Wildfires and a historic drought in the Brazilian state of Amazonas have sparked an environmental emergency as authorities struggle to contain blazes in the heart of the world’s largest rainforest.

Officials this week declared a state of emergency that covers nearly two dozen municipalities in the southern part of the state, including the metropolitan area of the capital city of Manaus, as the El Nino weather phenomenon and destruction in the Amazon rainforest intensify the region’s annual fire season.

Amazonas state authorities pointed to the “negative impact of illegal deforestation and unauthorized fires” in an official emergency declaration published Tuesday. El Nino has also exacerbated the area’s dry season, they said.

More than 4,500 fires have been registered across the state since the start of September, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research.

Smoke from the burning has darkened the sky in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon basin, and other parts of the region this month.

