25m ago
Wildfires Force Rocky Mountain National Park to Close
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Wildfires forced the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado to close on Thursday, the National Park Service said.
Firefighters are battling flames from the East Troublesome Fire on the west side of the Continental Divide, the park service said on its website.
The Grand County sheriff issued a mandatory evacuation order for the resort community of Grand Lake, which is located on the edge of the park.
