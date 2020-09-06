(Bloomberg) -- Extreme heat across California is once again shattering records. Hundreds of thousands of people are facing the prospect of more blackouts. And making matters worse: New wildfires are spreading uncontrollably, knocking out power plants, triggering evacuations and threatening to take out the lights no matter how much the state conserves.

Those who thought the August heat wave that triggered California’s first rotating blackouts since the 2001 energy crisis and helped set the state ablaze with hundreds of fires was a one-off were gravely mistaken. As climate change contributes to ever extreme weather, the region’s heat, wildfire and blackout woes are only getting worse.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain shared one “sobering thought” on Twitter Saturday: The only thing stopping some parts of California from seeing record high temperatures may be the “dense pall of smoke from explosively growing wildfires” blocking the sun.

The heat forecast to suffocate California through Tuesday is expected to grow even worse than the August one. Los Angeles is set to peak at 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Sunday and Sacramento at 111. Temperatures have already broken daily records in places including Napa and Paso Robles.

“More than 100 high-temperature records are at stake across the West,” said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group.

California’s power-grid manager had been warning of rotating outages and pleading for conservation for days, but it wasn’t until early Saturday evening -- when temperatures climbed above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts -- that it declared a grid emergency and said another round of blackouts were expected.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the system operator said a wildfire had taken down a power plant and a solar farm, wiping out 1,600 megawatts of electricity generation -- enough to power 1.2 million homes.

All-Clear

At around 8:30 p.m. local time, as temperatures crept lower and electricity demand came off, the California Independent System Operator sounded the all-clear and lifted its warning of outages. The situation will almost certainly replay itself Sunday, with rotating outages “likely” throughout the state between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Temperatures during this current heat storm are expected to peak today, pushing demand for energy beyond levels of available supply,” the California ISO said in a statement Sunday. “There is currently not a sufficient supply of energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave.”

Electricity prices for delivery Saturday evening into Southern California jumped to $800 a megawatt-hour, signaling extremely tight supplies.

If the heat doesn’t take out California’s lights, the prospect of wildfires might.

Shut-Offs

Utility giant PG&E Corp. which powers much of Northern California, warned on Saturday that it may decide to cut power to about 103,000 customers in parts of the San Francisco Bay area and Sierra Nevada foothills starting Monday to keep its power lines from igniting fires. Hot, dry winds are forecast to blow across the region, threatening to knock tree limbs into power lines.

This is the first time PG&E has warned of shutoffs during this year’s fire season. Last year, when California’s utilities first began carrying out widespread blackouts like this, some homes and businesses were left in the dark for days. That drew outrage from state and local officials, triggered investigations and prompted PG&E to reassess the scope of future shutoffs.

The utility’s weather models show that warm, offshore winds will develop Monday evening on the heels of the heat wave. The soaring temperatures will further dry out grass, bushes and other vegetation, PG&E said.

Years of deadly fires started by PG&E’s wires in wind storms forced California’s largest utility to declare bankruptcy last year. The company emerged in July after agreeing to pay $25.5 billion to settle wildfire lawsuits. The state has since set up a wildfire liabilities fund, essentially an insurance pool for the region’s utilities, but just one catastrophic blaze could wipe it out.

