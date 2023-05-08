No major impact of Alberta wildfires on oil producers so far: Portfolio manager Rafi Tahmazian

Wildfires raging across western Canada forced the evacuation of 30,000 residents and cut at least 145,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production as companies shut down wells and pipelines.

A total of 102 blazes were burning as of Monday, 27 of which were classified as out of control, and the province of Alberta declared a state of emergency. Evacuation orders have been issued for communities, including some less than 100 kilometres from the provincial capital of Edmonton.

The fires are striking Canada’s main natural gas production region, including the prolific Montney and Duvernay formations, an area studded with wells and processing plants and criscrossed by pipelines. The region also is a major center for light oil production, and the disruptions have sent prices for some local grades of crude surging.

Edmonton Mixed Sweet’s discount to West Texas Intermediate narrowed by more than a third to US$2.50 a barrel, the smallest discount since March, and Syncrude Sweet’s premium grew to $3.50 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Condensate’s discount narrowed to $3.20 a barrel.

One community under evacuation order as of Sunday was Fox Creek, a major center for light oil and gas drillers. Energy facilities and local residents were also being evacuated in Grande Prairie, provincial officials said.

Alberta oil and gas production has a history of being disrupted by wildfires, including a massive blaze in 2016 that shut down more than 1 million barrels a day of output from the oil sands in the province’s eastern region.

Below is a summary of the actions companies operating in the area are taking: