(Bloomberg) -- The number of fires burning in Canada’s top energy-producing province of Alberta declined over the weekend, and cooler temperatures and rain in the days ahead are expected to provide further relief.

Alberta had 81 fires, 23 of them out of control, as of Monday afternoon, Christie Tucker, a spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire, said at a briefing. That’s down from 93 fires, including 26 out of control, on Friday afternoon.

“The wildfire situation remains highly volatile across Alberta but we are hopeful that there is some relief in sight,” Bre Hutchinson, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, said at the briefing.

The rash of infernos that began earlier this month have shut about a fifth of Canada’s natural gas production at times and prompted the evacuation of about 40,000 residents.

