No major impact of Alberta wildfires on oil producers so far: Portfolio manager Rafi Tahmazian

Wildfires in Alberta may have reduced energy production by the equivalent of 500,000 barrels a day, Rystad Energy said in a report Tuesday.

The fires have shut 350,000 barrels of oil and gas production, Rystad Energy estimates with “high confidence.” Those volumes include cuts announced by companies and volumes associated with Chevron Corp.’s production from the Duvernay formation in the Fox Creek area.

A conservative estimate for Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s output loss is 130,000 barrels — about 80 per cent of which is natural gas — based on the location of gas-processing facilities in the southern and western parts of the Deep Basin.

Whitecap Resources Inc. may have curtailed 50,000 barrels, based on the fires’ impact on the Pembina Cardium, Kaybob, and Wapiti Cardium operations. Neither Tourmaline, the largest gas producer in Canada, nor Whitecap has detailed how much the fires have reduced output.

GAS PRICES RETREAT AFTER MONDAY’S SURGE (3:43 p.m.)

Alberta’s natural gas prices fell on Tuesday after a sharp rise in Monday. The AECO price dropped 13 per cent to US$1.75 per million British thermal units.

ALBERTA SEES EVACUEE, FIRE COUNTS FALLING 3:37 p.m. MT)

The number of people evacuated because of the fires has declined to 24,000 from 29,000 on Monday, according to Colin Blair, executive director for the Alberta Emergency Management Agency. There are still 88 active wildfires and 12 evacuation orders in place.

Some 24 blazes are out of control even as firefighters have made progress with help from cooler temperatures and wetter weather, Christie Tucker, information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire, said during a media briefing. But fire danger remains very high in some northern areas, and investigations are still underway to determine the cause of the wildfires, she said.

RAIN SEEN HELPING OUTPUT RECOVER (12:30 p.m. MT)

Rain headed for the areas in western Canada struck by a spate of wildfires should improve safety conditions, and production may be able to return quickly, according to Wood Mackenzie.

About 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production — about 15 per cent of all of Canada’s output — has been shut down by the blazes, the firm said. While some oil output has been curtailed, crude pipeline operations in western Canada have been “largely unaffected,” Wood Mackenzie said.

“Based on the current location of the fires, we expect crude supply, flows, and storage levels to be significantly less affected than in May-June 2016, when widespread fires shuttered oil-sands production,” the firm said.

CANADIAN HEAVY OIL PRICES STRENGTHEN (11:40 a.m. MT)

The price of Canadian heavy oil-sands crude, which is mixed with light condensate produced in western Alberta, strengthened. Western Canadian Select’s discount to the US benchmark shrank 60 cents to $13.50 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Condensate’s discount widened 5 cents to $3.25 a barrel. Edmonton mixed sweet crude’s discount was unchanged at $2.50 a barrel.

MILITARY IS READY TO PROVIDE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT (11 a.m. MT)

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian Armed Forces are prepared to provide airlift resources and engineering and construction equipment as requested by Alberta.

However, he said the province also requested military resources to provide security in communities where people have been evacuated from their homes, and the federal government believes that’s primarily a policing responsibility. Blair said his government will work with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Alberta, including by potentially bringing in RCMP officers from other jurisdictions to help.

“The policing should be done by the police, but the Canadian Armed Forces have always been there to respond with expertise and with equipment that only they can provide,” Blair said.

SCOTIABANK SEES BLAZES TRIMMING CANADA’S GDP (9:24 a.m. MT)

The wildfires burning across Canada’s main natural gas-producing region may trim 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent from growth in the country’s gross domestic product in May if much of the area’s output remains shut for the month, one of Bank of Nova Scotia’s top economists estimates.

That projection is rough and could evolve as more shutdowns are announced, but the blazes “are going to be messing with the Canadian economic statistics,” Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics, said in a note to clients Tuesday.

“We’re getting into the high single-digits of Alberta’s total oil output that is being shut-in, and oil and gas is about 5.3 per cent of monthly Canadian GDP,” Holt said. “There are also effects on prices, including Alberta hub natural gas and Western Canada Select crude oil prices that have been rising as the fires and shut-ins have spread.”

Canada’s economic growth already was expected to stall in the middle of this year as rate hikes from the country’s central bank cool activity. Since the production shock is transitory, it “should not impact monetary policy as rebounds and possible rebuilding will follow,” Holt said.

ALBERTA BLAZE COUNT DECLINES (8:25 a.m. MT)

Alberta was reporting 89 active wildfires as of 8:25 a.m. Mountain time, with 27 of those out of control. That’s down from more than 100 total active fires yesterday.

Those blazes have shut down the equivalent of at least 234,000 barrels a day of oil production, sending low-sulfur sweet crude prices in Canada to a one-year high. Nearly a fifth of western Canadian natural gas supply has been suspended, prompting a surge in those prices as well.

TRUDEAU SAYS FEDERAL RESPONSE UNDER DISCUSSION (7 a.m. MT)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had received the official request for assistance from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her government. Discussions are underway on how best to respond, and resources are being mobilized as quickly as possible, he said.

“Over the past number of days, federal resources have been stood up and made ready for what we expected to be a request for assistance,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “We’re going to be able to be there for the people of Alberta.”

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

