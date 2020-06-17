Wildlife Parks Reopen in Rwanda for Those Free of Virus

Rwanda has reopened all tourism activities to visitors arriving on chartered flights and who are confirmed free of the coronavirus 72 hours before arrival in the nation famed for endangered mountain gorillas.

“All guests are required to maintain a distance of at least 10 meters at all times while visiting primates in Nyungwe and Volcanoes National Park,” Rwanda Development Board said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

National carrier RwandAir Ltd. said national borders remained closed to normal commercial flights and passenger services would resume once the restrictions are lifted.

Rwanda locked down swathes of the economy soon after confirming its first case of the coronavirus. A total 636 people have been infected so far and 296 are yet to recover.

