(Bloomberg) -- New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley said Thursday evening that her opponent Andrew Yang showed disrespect to women in a video that surfaced of him laughing at crude remarks.

“What should strike all of us is that he engaged in this kind of locker-room talk in the first place,” Wiley said in a virtual news conference. Such behavior, she said, “will not be tolerated” if she is elected.

In the 25-second video posted on a comedian’s YouTube channel, a man asks Yang if he thinks wearing Timberland boots in bed with a woman is acceptable. “I think it’s purely up to your partner, right?” Yang responds.

Then, the man asks Yang if he chokes women. The candidate laughs, turns away and makes the throat-slashing sign to stop the video.

“Most New Yorkers know that I try and be friendly to people,” Yang said at an earlier press conference. “Someone wanted a video, and I thought I’d be friendly. But then he said something that was plainly inappropriate that I didn’t find funny at all.”

New York Assembly Member Michael Blake, a Wiley supporter, said on her evening call that Yang should have done more. Blake said he “demonstrated cowardice in the face of misogyny.”

Yang, an entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, has been the frontrunner in several early polls of the crowded Democratic primary field, a June 22 contest tantamount to the election in a city dominated by the party.

Wiley, a civil-rights lawyer and former MSNBC legal analyst who worked as a counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, was third-ranked in the race in a recent survey.

