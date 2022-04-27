(Bloomberg) -- China’s inherent imbalances are continuing to drive huge trade surpluses, while demand is being curtailed due to slowing growth and draconian Covid restrictions. To help ease these mounting pressures China has recently allowed the yuan to weaken by the most in seven years.

The big question is: will this so-far controlled fall in the yuan morph into something less controlled and akin to the panicky devaluation we saw in 2015-16? A number of reasons have been put forward as to why today is different, such as the buffer of dollars Chinese corporates have built up, and the elimination of the yield premium of China’s debt.

This may prove right, but fortune favors the prepared. Here is what to watch to gauge whether the yuan’s slide is starting to turn:

A fall in FX reserves (ex valuation effects) at the PBOC -- this would suggest the central bank is selling USD to bolster the yuan

A fall in FX deposits of corporates -- this would imply corporates are intervening (perhaps at the behest of the PBOC), selling USD to buy yuan

A fall in the balance of FX settled by banks -- banks are now likely to be intervening on behalf of the PBOC, so actions of the central bank may indirectly show up here

Changes in domestic monetary policy -- abrupt rises in, for instance, interest rates or the required reserve ratio, may point to attempts to shore up the yuan

An acceleration in consumer inflation (currently 1.5% y/y) -- A large trade surplus is only supportive for the currency while consumer inflation is subdued (kept low due to the household sector’s purchasing power being repressed). Higher inflation => higher wages => a lower trade surplus and headwinds for the currency

While there are several differences to the yuan picture today compared with 2015, the key underlying imbalances of the Chinese economy that prompted the devaluation are little changed.

In short, China continues to repress the household sector to the benefit of the SOE and export sector. This means China produces much more than the household sector can consume, and so China must export the surplus abroad. Household consumption relative to GDP, after rising for a few years, is falling again.

Slowing growth, after years of clamping down on rampant credit creation, is being exacerbated by stringent Covid lockdowns, leading to a fall in domestic demand. As the economist Michael Pettis argues, this can be resolved in two ways. Either through a decline in wages and a rise in unemployment – an option unlikely to be palatable to the Chinese authorities. Or by allowing the yuan to weaken, depressing the purchasing power of the household sector and thus leading to a decline in imports relative to exports.

China is allowing the yuan to ease today to alleviate pressure on employment. However, an artificially weaker yuan leads to a larger trade surplus, further stoking imbalances.

The risk with allowing the yuan to weaken is it can beget more capital outflow, putting further pressure on the currency. This was what happened in 2015, where China’s mishandling of the devaluation led to corporates reducing their offshore funding (a capital outflow). China had to draw down on its reserves to stabilize the currency.

Officially, China has a closed capital account, but in reality it is leaky. Under-invoicing of exports, life insurance “tourism” and outwards FDI are just some of the licit and illicit ways capital leaves China. Authorities massively clamped down on many banned practices after the 2015-16 devaluation, but as we can see capital outflow from China is still sizeable. Capital leaving China hinders growth as it leads to the destruction of domestic credit. Allowing the yuan to weaken tempers this by helping to accommodate some of the outflow.

The yuan therefore continues to be vulnerable to the weight of capital perpetually trying to leave China. In the meantime it is prudent to bear in mind this thought from The Economist: “When the yuan moves, it carries rare news -- about currency demand, about China and by extension about the world economy.”

