(Bloomberg) -- Although India has lagged behind China since both countries opened up to the world in the 1980s, the Indian government is now taking steps to finally challenge its biggest economic competitor. There are some obstacles that need to be overcome first, however. India’s bureaucracy, taxes and tariffs are seen as hamstringing its ability to capitalize on a growing advantage in terms of its labor force and age demographics. In the first episode of India+, Bloomberg Digital Originals explores how India can become an even bigger economic powerhouse in the years and decades to come.

