(Bloomberg) -- Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after the group that runs the Oscars said it had begun a disciplinary hearing against the actor for slapping presenter Chris Rock at the March 27 ceremony.

Smith said he had responded to the academy regarding its upcoming hearing and would “fully accept any and all consequences from my conduct,” according to a statement released Friday by his publicists.

Smith walked up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife’s hair. The action was “shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” said Smith, who won the best actor award that evening for his performance in “King Richard.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he added.

