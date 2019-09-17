Will We Be Safe From Election Hacking in 2020?

Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Decrypted on Pocket Cast

(Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the 2016 elections, Illinois' voter database was infiltrated by Russia's state-backed hackers. On this week's Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Kartikay Mehrotra investigates what Illinois has done since to prepare for the next presidential election, and whether states and counties across the country are ready for 2020.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

To contact the authors of this story: Kartikay Mehrotra in San Francisco at kmehrotra2@bloomberg.netAki Ito in San Francisco at aito16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Emily Biuso at ebiuso@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.