(Bloomberg) -- British bookmaker William Hill Plc plans to close 700 shops as it feels the impact of gambling law limiting bets on roulette and poker machines.

The move will lead to about 4,500 job losses, William Hill said in a statement on Thursday. It said the shops are likely to close before the end of the year.

Betting firms are reeling from new limits in the U.K. on so-called fixed-odds betting terminals, which the government announced in May last year, as it sought to curb problem gambling. British lawmakers cut the maximum bet on the devices to 2 pounds ($2.52), down from 100 pounds, a change that took effect in April.

The industry has been warning of store closures and job losses as a result. In March, William Hill said up to 900 shops could be at risk of closing.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rebecca Penty in London at rpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kenneth Wong at kwong11@bloomberg.net, Rebecca Penty, Eric Pfanner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.