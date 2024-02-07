Williams Racing Needs More Cash to Return to the Top, Says F1 Team’s Principal

(Bloomberg) -- British Formula One team Williams Racing will need more funding from owner Dorilton Capital in the coming years to get on a solid financial footing, according to Team Principal James Vowles.

“We’re not financially stable,” Vowles said in a Bloomberg TV interview as Williams launched its 2024 livery in New York City. “We’re going on the right pathway towards it, but it does require Dorilton to do an investment into the organization year-on-year to make sure we are still in a strong place.”

The storied team with nine constructors’ championships under its belt has been struggling financially for some time. Williams posted a £17.9 million ($22.6 million) loss in 2022 and £11.9 million in 2021, according to financial statements. The results for 2023 are yet to be released.

“I want to change a lot of the infrastructure that really isn’t fit for purpose anymore into new age, modern technology,” Vowles said when asked about a £36 million capital injection from its parent company for 2023. “Again, that requires investment. Investment has to grow, not shrink, from those numbers.”

“You’ll see that number go up considerably in the next set of accounts,” the former Mercedes F1 strategy director added. “Because that’s what it takes to be successful.”

Dorilton is “absolutely” willing to support Williams along the way, according to Vowles. The New York-based private equity firm bought Williams for £152 million in 2020.

The team is being revamped under new leadership after the departure of former chief Jost Capito and former Technical Director François-Xavier Demaison in late 2022.

“Within a five-year period, I’m confident that we can get this team into a strong position,” Vowles said.

Vowles left Mercedes-AMG Petronas to lead Williams in early 2023. Since then, the team has clawed its way back up the ranks, finishing seventh out of the 10 Formula One teams. Williams had finished last in the previous year.

“I’m not fearful of any repercussions or us even going backwards relative to where we were,” Vowles said. “Because everything I’m doing, I know is correct for the long-term sustainability and future of the team.”

The recent success is largely due to driver Alex Albon’s performance. While Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari has garnered speculation of other driver moves, Albon told Bloomberg his “focus is on Williams.”

“I’ve showed him evidence and data as to why we’re moving forward, what the investment really is — and it’s large — why I have confidence in the right pathway,” Vowles said about keeping Albon at the team. “The conversations are going well.”

