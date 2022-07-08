(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said policy makers were “strongly committed” to returning inflation to their 2% target and the pace of interest-rate increases will depend on how the economy evolves.

The US central bank’s 75 basis-point increase in its benchmark rate in June “was a critical step in moving monetary policy expeditiously away from the very accommodative stance that we put in place early in the pandemic,” Williams said Friday in remarks prepared for delivery at the University of Puerto Rico – Mayagüez.

“In determining how quickly and how high to raise the rates in the future, we’ll watch closely to see how the economy responds to tightening financial conditions and how inflation, inflation expectations, and the economic outlook evolve,” he said. “We will be data-dependent and nimble in our approach.”

US employers added 372,000 workers to payrolls in June, according to Labor Department figures published Friday, marking a faster pace of job creation than forecasters had anticipated. The jobs report bolstered expectations that Fed officials will opt for another three-quarter point rate increase at their next meeting on July 26-27.

Williams called the labor market “incredibly tight,” adding that the central bank’s congressionally-mandated goal of maximum employment “has been achieved.” Tighter monetary policy aimed at combating inflation will boost the unemployment rate somewhat, he said.

“I currently expect real GDP growth in the United States to be below 1% this year, and then to rebound slightly to around 1.5% next year,” Williams said. “With overall growth slowing to below its trend level, I expect the unemployment rate to move up from its very low current level, reaching somewhat above 4% next year.”

