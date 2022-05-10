(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. central bank’s interest-rate increases should help ease inflation without causing a higher unemployment rate, New York Fed President John Williams said.

“The challenge for monetary policy today is clear: to bring inflation down while maintaining a strong economy,” Williams said Tuesday in remarks prepared for a speech at a symposium in Eltville, Germany. “Although the task is difficult, it is not insurmountable.”

The New York Fed chief outlined a scenario in which higher interest rates would help bring the inflation rate down to “nearly 4%” before declining to “about 2.5%” in 2023 and returning close to the Fed’s 2% target in 2024. Meanwhile, the U.S. job market and economy should “continue to show strength and resilience,” with growth of “around 2%” this year and “the unemployment rate to remain around its current low level” of 3.6%, he said.

Last week the Fed authorized a half-percentage point increase in its benchmark federal funds rate, marking the largest single hike since 2000. Chair Jerome Powell told reporters afterward it was on track to follow up the move with additional half-point increases at each of its next two policy meetings in June and July.

Williams didn’t discuss the pace of increases nor a possible ultimate destination for rates in his prepared remarks, only saying he expects the central bank “will move expeditiously in bringing the federal funds rate back to more normal levels this year.”

Inflation in the 12 months through March was 6.6%, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, marking the highest reading in 40 years. Williams pointed to a variety of factors -- including increased demand for goods and housing due to the pandemic, a hot labor market and global supply-chain problems aggravated in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- contributing to inflationary pressures.

“Our monetary policy actions will cool the demand side of the equation,” Williams said. “I also expect that over time, the factors contributing to supply shortages will be resolved, so that some of the rebalancing will be accomplished through increases in supply, both in the United States and around the world.”

