(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. central bank’s expectations for further increases in interest rates are based on its outlook for a strong economy and are not a commitment or a promise to hike, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said.

"This is not a commitment, or a promise, or in any way a sense that we know for sure that’s what we are going to do," Williams said Friday during a television interview on CNBC. "We are actually saying pretty clearly this is how we see it now based on our positive, pretty optimistic view of the economy, and we will change that as needed."

U.S. stocks extended gains sharply after Williams’ comments appeared to ease concerns the Fed would continue tightening monetary policy regardless of tumbling markets.

The Fed’s rate-setting committee, of which Williams is vice chairman, voted Wednesday to raise interest rates for a ninth time in three years and published projections signaling it expects two hikes in 2019.

“My view is that say something like two rate increases would make sense in the context of a really strong economy moving forward,” he said.

The benchmark S&P 500 index of U.S. stocks has fallen 15 percent from September’s record high, to the lowest levels in 15 months, amid rising interest rates and growing concerns over global growth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference Wednesday following the rate-hike announcement led to more selling in financial markets as he voiced confidence that the economy would remain strong enough in the year ahead to require additional rate increases.

