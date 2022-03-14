(Bloomberg) -- Williams Cos. agreed to buy natural gas gathering and processing assets from Trace Midstream, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, for $950 million to expand its footprint in Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale.

The deal boosts Williams’ gathering capacity in the Haynesville to more than 4 billion cubic feet a day from 1.8 billion, the company said Monday in a statement. Williams said the acquisition is expected to result in an investment at about six times 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

As part of the deal, Trace customer and Quantum affiliate Rockcliff Energy agreed to a long-term capacity commitment to support Williams’ Louisiana Energy Gateway project, which would gather so-called responsibly sourced gas produced in the Haynesville and connect it to liquefied natural gas export terminals and industrial customers on the Gulf Coast.

Pipeline operators with excess cash are increasingly turning to mergers and acquisitions as they face limited opportunities to grow via new conduits, with fossil fuel projects facing growing opposition from the public and scrutiny from regulators. Last month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees interstate pipelines, voted for the first time to consider gas projects’ impact on climate as part of the approval process.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. RBC Capital Markets served as lead financial adviser to Williams, while Citigroup Inc. advised Trace.

