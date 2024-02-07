(Bloomberg) -- Marianne Williamson is suspending her longshot Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden.

Williamson made the announcement in an email to supporters on Wednesday, saying she was proud of the campaign they ran and hoped that the ideas she championed would be adopted by other candidates.

“Although as of today we are suspending our campaign, our platform — with its deep dive into many issues — will remain on Marianne2024.com. I hope future candidates will take what works for them, drinking from the well of information we prepared,” Williamson wrote.

Her exit comes after the South Carolina primary, the first official contest in the Democratic calendar, where she received 2.1% of the vote, but surprised political watchers by finishing ahead of Minnesota US Representative Dean Phillips for second place.

Williamson, 71, was also a contender for the 2020 nomination, when her campaign gained attention during the first Democratic debate which saw her become the most-Googled candidate after her performance.

The White House was dismissive of Williamson after she announced that she would seek the nomination last year. Asked by a reporter if Biden was “annoyed” by the bid, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off the question, poking fun at the self-help author and spiritual adviser.

“Just not tracking that,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that she could not “feel her aura.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.