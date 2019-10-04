(Bloomberg) -- Marianne Williamson raised $3.1 million for her long-shot presidential campaign, roughly doubling the amount she collected in the previous period.

She ended the quarter with $655,276 cash on hand, and has 140,000 unique contributors since starting her campaign, according to a statement released by her campaign manager, Patricia Ewing.

“It’s the American people who decide which candidates have a voice that needs to be heard, not the gatekeepers,” Ewing said.

Williamson failed to meet the fundraising and polling requirements to participate in the debate of Democratic candidates last month and didn’t qualify for the next forum on Oct. 15 in Ohio.

Williamson, who’s polling at less than 1% in the RealClearPolitics average, lags far behind top fundraisers like Bernie Sanders, who brought in $25.3 million, and Pete Buttigieg, who raised $19.1 million. Candidates must officially report third-quarter totals to the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 15.

COMING UP

Democratic candidates will attend a presidential forum hosted by the 2 million member Service Employees International Union in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday. So far, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Julian Castro are set to attend.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker, Harris, and Buttigieg and Michael Bennet have confirmed they will be there.

